Nashua man arrested after allegedly causing serious injuries to his 3-month-old son

NASHUA, N.H. — A Nashua, New Hampshire man was arrested on Friday for allegedly causing serious injuries to his 3-month-old child.

According to the Nashua Police Department, they received a law enforcement notification from the Department of Children, Youth, and Families regarding a 3-month-old child that had suffered serious injuries.

An investigation revealed that Drew Babcock had allegedly caused these injuries to his son.

Babcock was arrested and charged with eight counts of first-degree assault, domestic violence which is a class A felony.

Babcock was arraigned in Nashua Court today.

The Nashua Police Department requests that anyone with additional information about this incident contact the Crime Line at (603) 589 -1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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