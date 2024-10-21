Nashua man accused of assaulting women in New Hampshire park

NASHUA, NH — A Nashua man is accused of harassing and assaulting women in a New Hampshire park earlier this month.

Between October 11 and 16, police say they received several reports of a suspicious man in Mine Falls Park harassing and assaulting women. A woman on October 16 told police she was walking when a man came up behind her, grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and pulled her down to the ground before riding away on a bicycle. The victim’s friends was able to photograph the suspect, a white man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a white N-95 mask, according to Nashua police.

Two days later, police noticed a man who matched the suspect’s description riding an electric scooter in the park. Police stopped the man, Shane Totman, who denied being involved in the assaults.

Officers were able to use video surveillance from the area that allegedly captured Totman wearing the same clothing and bike described at the time of the assault as he entered his home on Blossom Street.

On Sunday, detectives used an arrest warrant and a search warrant to place Totman under arrest.

Totman is scheduled to be arranged in Nashua District Court on Monday afternoon.

