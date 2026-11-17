DEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly five decades after leaving Earth, NASA’s Voyager 1 is preparing to cross another historic frontier, traveling farther into space than any other human-made object.

The spacecraft is reaching a distance of one light-day from Earth, meaning a signal traveling at the speed of light takes 24 hours to cover the roughly 16 billion miles separating Voyager 1 from home.

Voyager 1 launched in 1977 and conducted flybys of Jupiter and Saturn before continuing toward the outer reaches of the solar system. Today, the spacecraft is in interstellar space and is still sending scientific information back to Earth.

“It’s an incredible distance,” NASA Heliophysics Deputy Director Nicki Rayl told Boston 25 News on Tuesday morning. “It’s hard to wrap our minds around those numbers.”

Still making discoveries billions of miles away

Voyager 1 has traveled beyond the heliosphere, the protective bubble created by the Sun, allowing its instruments to collect information about a region humans have never directly explored.

Scientists are using that data to better understand the space between stars and the outer boundary of our solar system.

“Every moment, every piece of data that comes back from Voyager is a discovery,” Rayl said.

However, continuing to communicate with the aging spacecraft has become increasingly challenging.

NASA has gradually shut down instruments to conserve Voyager 1’s limited power supply. Rayl said the spacecraft could begin losing its remaining power over the next two to seven years.

Until then, scientists hope to continue collecting data from interstellar space.

Even after Voyager 1 eventually goes silent, its journey won’t end. The spacecraft will continue traveling through space indefinitely.

It also carries NASA’s famous Golden Record, which contains sounds and images intended to portray life and culture on Earth, essentially carrying a message from humanity into the cosmos.

How to celebrate Voyager 1’s milestone

NASA is inviting people worldwide to join the historic moment through its “Shine Bright for Voyager” celebration.

After sunset, people can head outside with a flashlight, glow stick, solar lantern, or another light and point it toward the sky. Participants can also flash “VGR,” Voyager’s call sign, in Morse code.

NASA encourages participants to share their celebrations on social media.

For Rayl and the Voyager team, the milestone represents both an engineering achievement nearly half a century in the making and another step into territory no human-made object has explored before.

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