Nantucket woman claims $2M Powerball prize, ticket bought at lucky island diner

BOSTON — Mary Haley of Nantucket recently walked into the Old South Diner to buy a lottery ticket.

She won big.

Haley is the winner of a $2 million Powerball prize on a ticket she bought at the small island diner known for its lucky streak in the lottery community. She claimed her winnings on Friday.

Haley was joined by a couple of supportive friends when claiming her $2 million prize, before taxes, at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

“I was born and raised on Nantucket,” said Haley. “It’s very exciting to have a local resident win.”

She bought her ticket for the multi-state game, hoping to win. Wednesday’s jackpot featured a $147.6 million jackpot.

Haley, who said she plans to use some of her winnings to buy a new car, noted that Old South Diner has become a place for people on the island to gather and play the lottery socially.

Mary Haley (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The $2 million Powerball prize was won after the first five numbers on her ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing.

The base cost of a Powerball ticket is $2. By playing the Power Play option for an additional $1, Haley was able to turn a $1 million prize into $2 million.

To win the jackpot prize, all five winning numbers plus the Powerball number must match the numbers drawn.

It is the diner’s second $2 million-winning ticket this month and its fifth prize of $1 million or more since March 2024.

On March 4, a Nantucket resident claimed a $2 million grand prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on a “$2,000,000 Stacked” $20 scratch ticket.

Yancy Contreras Menjivar chose the cash option on that prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans on saving her winnings.

Yancy Contreras Menjivar (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The diner’s string of big winners began March 11, 2024, when a $1 million prize was won on a “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” $10 ticket.

It continued on June 10, 2024, when a $2 million prize was won on a “Lifetime Millions” $50 ticket, and again on Aug. 20, 2024, with another $1 million prize won on a “$10,000,000 Bonanza” $20 ticket.

Old South Diner, Nantucket (Old South Diner Facebook page)

Old South Diner is located at 57 Old South Road in Nantucket.

The diner receives a $20,000 bonus for the sale of Haley’s ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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