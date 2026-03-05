Lucky scratch: Nantucket woman wins big on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Yancy Contreras Menjivar is celebrating a big win.

Contreras Menjivar, of Nantucket, is the first $2 million grand prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant ticket game that went on sale in February, lottery officials said Thursday.

Contreras Menjivar chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans on saving her winnings.

She purchased her winning ticket at Old South Diner, 57 Old South Road in Nantucket.

Yancy Contreras Menjivar (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The store receives a $20,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Since March 2024, Old South Diner has sold four instant ticket prizes of $1 million or more.

The string of winners at Old South Diner began March 11, 2024 when a $1 million prize was won on a “$4,000,000 Bonus Bucks” $10 ticket.

It continued on June 10, 2024, when a $2 million prize was won on a “Lifetime Millions” $50 ticket, and again on Aug. 20, 2024 with another $1 million prize being won on a “$10,000,000 Bonanza” $20 ticket.

The “$2,000,000 Stacked” instant ticket includes 13 more instant grand prizes of $2 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

