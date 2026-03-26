NANTUCKET, Mass. — If you’re playing the lottery, one Nantucket diner is seeing a lot of luck come its way.

In the past two years, five lucky lottery players have walked into the Old South Diner, bought a ticket, and ultimately won prizes of $1 million or more.

This month alone, two $2 million winning tickets have been sold at the Old South Diner at 57 Old South Road, lottery officials said Thursday.

A $2 million Powerball prize was won in Wednesday’s drawing on a ticket bought at the diner. It was unclear on Thursday if the winner had come forward to claim their prize.

Old South Diner, Nantucket (Old South Diner Facebook page)

On March 4, a Nantucket resident claimed a $2 million grand prize at the Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on a “$2,000,000 Stacked” $20 ticket.

Yancy Contreras Menjivar chose the cash option on that prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million before taxes. She told lottery officials that she plans on saving her winnings.

Located at 57 Old South Road in Nantucket, Old South Diner will receive a $20,000 bonus for the sale of each winning ticket sold this month, officials said.

Yancy Contreras Menjivar (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

The restaurant’s string of big winners began March 11, 2024, when a $1 million prize was won on a $4,000,000 Bonus Bucks $10 ticket.

It continued June 10, 2024 when a $2 million prize was won on a “Lifetime Millions” $50 ticket and again on Aug. 20, 2024 with another $1 million prize being won on a “$10,000,000 Bonanza” $20 ticket.

The $2 million Powerball prize was won in Wednesday’s drawing after the first five numbers on the ticket matched the first five numbers in the drawing with a 2X Power Play, lottery officials said.

Small Nantucket diner on a lucky streak sells second $2M winning lottery ticket this month (Massachusetts Lottery Commission)

To win the jackpot prize, all five winning numbers plus the Powerball number must match the numbers drawn.

Powerball prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The jackpot for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $166 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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