Nantucket police shut down Main Street for bomb threat investigation

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Nantucket police shut down Main Street on Tuesday for a bomb threat investigation.

According to Nantucket police, around 7:11 p.m., a call was made to report an improvised explosive device (IED) in a black SUV in the area of 16 Main Street.

The businesses, streets, and sidewalks within a secure perimeter were evacuated, and part of Main Street was shut down.

Nantucket Fire and the state police bomb squad were called to the scene to investigate the threat.

After a thorough search, no explosive device was found, and the area was deemed safe

Main Street was reopened to the public just after 11 p.m., following the all-clear from authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

