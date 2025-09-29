Nahant man charged in connection with 2024 incident in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A Nahant man has been charged in connection with a 2024 shooting incident at an ice cream stand in Chelmsford.

Da’Sean Norbert, 25, was arrested on charges including: discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, and disturbing the peace.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 3, 2024, at Sully’s Ice Cream Stand on Graniteville Road. Chelmsford Police received reports of loud bangs and later found eight spent shell casings and damage to an outdoor ATM machine.

Surveillance images released by the police showed a suspect and a vehicle, a gray Chevrolet Malibu, leaving the scene.

Ballistic evidence collected at the scene was processed by the State Police Crime Lab and linked to a firearm registered to Norbert.

Norbert was arrested by Nahant Police on September 25, 2024, and arraigned in Lowell District Court.

Norbert’s next court date is scheduled for November 7, and he remains innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

