‘Music is good. Music is life’: Residents gather for 2nd annual Watertown Porchfest

WATERTOWN, Mass. — People from all over Massachusetts were in Watertown for Porchfest on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for people to get outside and drive, walk, or bike to see different live musical performances around town.

“You could bring a community together, even people who don’t live here. Their families came down here, and it’s amazing,” Lenne Centola said. “I know some bands. I’m in a band, I think it would be great if we got something together for the whole neighborhood.”

The Centola family was one of the nearly 80 hosts who allowed musicians to perform in their garage, porch, or yard. Along their street, we saw many families walking with kids around to each spot. We also saw people biking through neighborhoods to check out different bands.

“Feels good to get out and get exercise and fresh air. Nice to have some amazing destinations to get us there,” a bicyclist named Marie said. “I haven’t taken out my summer clothes yet, and I just did that today to get outside.”

Marie and her wife biked nearly two miles as they bopped around town. They said it was their first time attending Porchfest and were happy they attended.

“Music is important. Music is life. People have to remember that time to get away from our screens and enjoy our neighbors and life.”

That was a message that was heard from many people going house to house. They loved that the warm sunshine and performers were able to bring people together.

“There should be more of it. You see people relaxing, enjoying the moment, living in the moment. Music is everything,” Lynn Moakley said.

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