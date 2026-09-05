Oldest male scuba diver celebrates 106th birthday

BEVERLY, Mass. — The oldest male scuba diver celebrated his 106th birthday on Saturday.

William Lambert, who was born on September 5, 1920, is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest male scuba diver. On his 100th birthday, he completed a 27-minute nitrox dive to an average depth of 40 feet in Pearl Lake in South Beloit, Illinois.

Lambert currently lives at the Herrick House in Beverly and celebrated his 106th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

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