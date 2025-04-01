Multiple injuries after truck hits pedestrians, crashes into Boston building, officials say

BOSTON — Multiple people were injured when a box truck jumped a curb, hit pedestrians, and rolled over on a sidewalk in front of a row of Boston businesses on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle crash involving pedestrians on Kneeland Street in the city’s Chinatown section just before 1 p.m. found a Penske rental truck flipped over on the sidewalk and lodged against Great Wall Kitchen Supply and Tora Ramen restaurant, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston EMS said six people were hurt, and four were taken to area hospitals. Two people were treated at the scene but refused transport.

Three of the victims were taken to Tufts Medical Center, where hospital officials said one person was in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one in good condition. The fourth victim is also said to have suffered critical injuries.

Firefighters said they used extrication tools to remove the driver from the wrecked truck.

Officers closed Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street between Washington Street at Tyler Street to accommodate the large emergency response.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the heavily damaged truck wedged between the building and a pole, debris and dislodged fire hydrants scattered in the road, and the area roped off with yellow police tape.

“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” police said in a statement. “Please seek an alternative route.”

Homicide and fatal accident detectives have been called in to help with the investigation.

A Penske spokesman Alen Beljin told Boston 25 News that the truck involved in the crash “was out on rent to a commercial trucking company.”

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Boston. This is an ongoing situation that we’re monitoring closely. Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation,” Beljin said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Companies responded to Kneeland & HarrisonAve for a truck that struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building . Firefighters used extrication tools to removed the trapped driver from the cab of truck .

BPD Traffic Advisory: Kneeland Street between Washington St. & Tyler St. is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Please seek an alternative route.

