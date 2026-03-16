Multiple fire crews extinguish basement blaze in North Reading residence

NORTH READING, Mass. — The North Reading Fire Department extinguished a two-alarm basement fire at a home on Saturday, Chief Don Stats reports.

Firefighters received a report of the fire at 36 Niblick Way at approximately 6:57 p.m. When crews arrived at the two-story home, they observed heavy smoke and flames coming from the basement.

Chief Don Stats reported that fire crews began an aggressive attack on the flames immediately upon arrival. Firefighters struck a second alarm to bring additional resources to the scene, which allowed crews to contain the fire to the basement of the residence. No injuries were reported.

Several neighboring communities provided mutual aid to assist North Reading firefighters at the scene. These included the Middleton, Lynnfield, Reading, and Wilmington fire departments.

“Thanks to the quick response of our firefighters and mutual aid partners, the fire was contained to the basement and prevented from spreading to the rest of the home,” said Chief Stats. “I’m proud of the work our firefighters did tonight and grateful for the support from our mutual aid partners who assisted on scene and covered our stations.”

While local crews worked to extinguish the basement fire, the Andover, North Andover, and Wakefield fire departments provided station coverage for the town.

The initial investigation suggests the cause of the fire is related to a malfunctioning electrical appliance. The North Reading Fire Department is continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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