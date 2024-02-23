Multiple children taken to hospital following police investigation at Medway home

MEDWAY, Mass. — Multiple children were removed from a home in Medway following an investigation regarding concerns for their welfare, Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury said Friday afternoon.

Kingsbury said “multiple” children living at 105 Holliston Street were taken to a local hospital “for safekeeping.” They are now under the care of the Department of Children and Families.

“They’re all safe right now. Our main focus is the safety of the children as we continue our investigation,” Kingsbury detailed.

Investigators could be seen milling in and around the home and Kingsbury revealed that members of DCF were called to the scene.

Kingsbury said that while the home is considered a crime scene until police leave, there was no homicide investigation initiated and the house was now empty. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

“There’s no homicides here. Nobody’s home. Nobody left here with any immediate noticeable injuries. Merely a child welfare case at this point,” said Kingsbury.

The investigation is being conducted by Medway police detectives in cooperation, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

Boston 25 News is working to learn the exact number of children removed from the home. Boston 25 has also reached out to DCF for more information.

