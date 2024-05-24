Multi-car wreck causes raging fire in ramp connecting to Ted Williams Tunnel, snarls traffic

BOSTON — A multi-vehicle crash caused a raging car fire on a ramp connecting to the Ted Williams Tunnel Friday afternoon, snarling traffic and causing people to abandon their cars and run out on foot.

Three cars were involved in a collision on an entrance ramp on I-93 northbound around 4:00 p.m. Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said. One of the vehicles caught fire, quickly spreading flames to the two other involved vehicles.

Of the six vehicle occupants, three suffered minor injuries, Greene said.

Photos and video sent to Boston 25 showed the stopped vehicles engulfed in flames with smoke billowing to the roof of the tunnel.

Michael Cram told Boston 25 he was the last driver heading into the tunnel before emergency crews arrived and saw people streaming out of the tunnel on foot.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the eastbound ramp and the Frontage Road ramp on I-93 northbound are expected to remain closed into the evening as inspectors evaluate the area to see if repairs will be needed.

“Seek alternate route in the area and expect delays,” MassDOT posted on social media.

Multiple Vehicle Fires in #Boston on I-93 NB. The HOV eastbound ramp and the Frontage Road ramp is currently CLOSED. Seek alternate route in the area and expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 24, 2024

The Boston Fire Department shared photos of the charred husks of the cars destroyed by the fire.

As of 6:00 p.m., the remains of one of the vehicles were still inside the connecting tunnel.

Greene said because one of the vehicles involved was a hybrid, it burned longer than the other two.

Boston 25 News reporter Christine McCarthy was able to see one of the vehicles that caught fire being removed from the tunnel.

Here’s one of the 3 vehicles involved in fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel. 3 minor injuries of the 6 occupants in the 3 cars. Started following a crash. One vehicle, a hybrid, much harder to extinguish. 2 ramps closed, MassDOT inspecting pavement for any needed repairs. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/6eBlgwDwY5 — Christine McCarthy (@ChristineMNews) May 24, 2024

First responders could be seen racing down the connecting tunnel, speeding past stopped cars to respond to the raging fire.

A line of cars was backed up heading into the tunnel.

Additional video sent to Boston 25 News showed smoke billowing over the tunnel near the Fort Point Channel.

Smoke rising from vent building over TWT. Anyone know what’s up? pic.twitter.com/CSdYuA9KzN — The Fort Pointer (@FortPointer) May 24, 2024

