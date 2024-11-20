MSP Lt. connected to Karen Read case loses 6 personal days after internal affairs investigation

DEDHAM, Mass. — Detective Lieutenant Brian Tully was disciplined on Tuesday pending the outcome of a monthslong internal affairs investigation.

According to a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson, Tully will forfeit 6 days of accrued leave.

The internal affairs investigation claims on February 1, 2024, Tully “failed to supervise, through proper corrective action, SPDU Norfolk members who were involved with inappropriate text messages relative to an ongoing homicide investigation.”

Similarly, on February 1, May 6, and May 10, Tully “failed to properly evaluate members and did not properly document negative performance in the EES/MakeNOTE system.”

Det. Lt. Tully was the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit Commander, before being transferred from the office in October. Tully transitioned to a temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services and will still be available to assist on cases he was previously involved in, State Police said.

Tully had testified in the Karen Read murder trial in June.

He was asked about disparaging messages sent by Trooper Michael Proctor. Lt. Tully was not on the chain of offensive texts Proctor read from in court and Lt. Tully said he immediately reported Proctor’s texts to State Police command when he learned of them.

Tully is also involved in the Turtleboy witness intimidation case.

