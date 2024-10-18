Detective Lt. Brian Tully transferred out of Norfolk County District Attorney’s office

Massachusetts State Police Detective Brian Tully has been transferred out of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office, the law enforcement agency said Friday,

Tully served as the Norfolk County State Police Detective Unit Commander and is the subject of an internal investigation related to the Karen Read murder case this past summer.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble made the decision with “the best interest of the Department’s public safety mission,” according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Tully transitioned to temporary assignment in the Division of Investigative Services and will still be available to assist on cases he was previously involved in, MSP said.

Tully testified in the Karen Read trial in June where he was asked about the messages sent by Trooper Michael Proctor.

“What did you write after you talked about going through [Read’s phone]?” Defense Attorney Alan Jackson asked Proctor during court on June 11.

“No nudes so far,” Proctor replied.

Jackson grilled Proctor about messages to friends, family, and his supervisors regarding the case.

Alan Jackson: “Who’s the [expletive] client?”

Michael Proctor: “I was referring to Ms. Read, again, unprofessional language .”

Proctor described his texts to the jury as unprofessional but said they had no impact on the integrity of the investigation.

Lt. Tully was not on the chain of offensive texts Proctor read from in court and Lt. Tully said he immediately reported Proctor’s texts to State Police command when he learned of them.

Tully is also involved in the Turtleboy witness intimidation case.

And Turtleboy’s lawyer recently filed a letter to the court alleging Tully had accessed Aidan Kearney’s phone after a special prosecutor said the phones were no longer being searched.

“The unit commander oversees approximately 20 state troopers who investigate unattended deaths, narcotics and organized crime, sexual assault and abuse, larceny and related, financially motivated crimes,” Massachusetts State Police stated. “The unit also includes a digital evidence analysis lab processes digital evidence, such as computers and cellular phones from federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.”

