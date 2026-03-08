MSP investigating fatal crash on I-93 in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-93 in Quincy this morning.

Troopers responded just after 6 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on I-93 south.

Authorities say one person was pronounced deceased, while the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Massachusetts State Police say the right lane is closed near the Furnace Brooke Parkway exit at this time to allow for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

