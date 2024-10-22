Motorcyclist, man in wheelchair seriously injured in crash on Boston’s Mass. and Cass corridor

BOSTON — A motorcyclist and a man in a wheelchair were seriously injured in a crash on Boston’s troubled Mass. and Cass corridor on Monday night, authorities said.

State troopers and Boston police officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 9 p.m. found a motorcycle driver who had collided with a pedestrian in a wheelchair, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Both victims, whose names haven’t been released, were treated by Boston EMS and then rushed to a city hospital.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle resting on the ground near a collapsed wheelchair. Officers were also seen directing traffic around the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

State police are assisting Boston police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

