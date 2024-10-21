Boston hearing aims to address booming open-air drug market’s grip on community

BOSTON — Tents have been banned on Boston’s troubled Mass and Cass corridor for nearly a year now, but the open-air drug market there is still booming.

A city hearing scheduled for Tuesday will address unresolved public safety and quality of life concerns in surrounding neighborhoods.

Two South End neighbors who plan to testify told Boston 25 News that last year’s encampment crackdown pushed the problems closer to people’s doorsteps.

They’re hoping that their testimony will help paint a picture of what people are dealing with on a daily basis.

“The Mass and Cass situation is just as bad as it’s ever been. It’s actually more spread out now than it’s ever been,” said South End resident Jonathan Alves.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, Councilor Tania Fernandes-Anderson, and At-Large Councilor Henry Santana called for the hearing to highlight ongoing community concerns.

The hearing that will get underway Tuesday, October 22nd, at 10 a.m. is expected to emphasize “the critical need to enhance city response and services”.

It will discuss some proposed strategies to provide support and resources for those who live and work in the area.

“I can’t walk down my stoop. I had to not put my garbage out on Friday because there were people all over the stoop, and it didn’t feel safe,” said South End resident Andy Brand.

Boston 25 News reached out to the City of Boston for comment from Mayor Michelle Wu and have not yet heard back.

The mayor has previously stated that the area is much safer since last year’s tent ban.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

