Two hospitalized following report of pedestrian crash at Mass & Cass corridor, police say

BOSTON — Two people were rushed to the hospital Monday night following a pedestrian crash in Boston’s South End neighborhood.

Boston Police say around 9:12 p.m., they received a report of a pedestrian hit by a motorcycle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Two people were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

