Red Sox-Cardinals postponed due to inclement weather, split doubleheader planned

BOSTON — Due to inclement weather, the Red Sox’s Saturday matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed, the team announced.

The game was initially delayed due to heavy rain throughout the state.

Instead, the game will be played on Sunday, April 6, as a split doubleheader at 1;35 P.M.

“Tickets for today’s game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.” The Red Sox announced. “Tomorrow’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.”

The initial game that was scheduled for today will be televised on NESN, while Sunday’s scheduled game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

