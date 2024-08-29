Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle highway crash in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass — A 78-year-old motorcyclist is dead after a highway crash in Westford Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that caused serious injuries on Route 495 northbound in the area of Exit 83 in Westford shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.

Arriving troopers found the motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the 2018 Harley-Davidson being driven by a 78-year-old man was in the center travel lane when it switched to the left travel lane and struck a 2021 Alfa Romeo SUV being driven by a 51-year-old man. The force of the crash sent the motorcyclist crashing into a 2011 Chevrolet Impala being driven by a 41-year-old man.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The drivers in the cars were not injured.

Police investigated the scene of the crash until 6:40 p.m. and all lanes on the highway were reopened.

Collision Analysis Reconstruction, Troop A Detective Unit, and Crime Scene Services are investigating the crash.

