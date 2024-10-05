Motorcyclist killed in crash in Massachusetts town, police say

STOW, Mass. — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Stow late Friday afternoon, police said.

Police on Friday night did not identify the motorcyclist, pending notification of family and friends. The victim’s age also was not released.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Friday, police and fire personnel were called to the area of 109 Red Acre Road for a report of a motorcycle crash, Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle struck a tree off the side of Red Acre Road, Sallese said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by Stow Police with assistance from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Accident Reconstruction Team.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

