Motorcyclist killed in crash on Mass. highway lost control, veered into oncoming traffic, DA says

WAREHAM, Mass. — A man who was killed in a crash on a Massachusetts highway on Thursday lost control of his motorcycle and veered into oncoming traffic, authorities announced Friday.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash in the area of 2309 Cranberry Highway in Wareham shortly before 5 p.m. found two motorcycles resting on their side and a damaged SUV at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office and Wareham police.

Witnesses told investigators that 49-year-old Matthew Burns, of South Attleboro, lost control of his motorcycle, veered into the southbound lane, and was hit by a white Mercedes GLC300.

Burns, who was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, was pronounced dead after efforts to resuscitate him proved unsuccessful, officials said.

Burns was riding with four other motorcyclists at the time of the crash, one of whom suffered minor injuries.

Massachusetts State Police spoke with the driver of the Mercedes, who said she noted several motorcycle operators traveling in the opposite direction and that one lost control while attempting to navigate a bend in the highway, according to the DA’s office.

The woman also told investigators that “she could not avoid crashing into the motorcycle or the operator,” the DA’s office added.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

