Motorcyclist injured in Carver crash

CARVER, Mass. — A motorcycle crash in Carver sent a rider to the hospital, Friday afternoon.
The crash took place on Cranberry Road, according to officials.
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, according to the Carver Fire Department. As a result, officials decided to use a medical helicopter to transport the patient to a local trauma center. Officials say they used Myles Standish Drive as a landing zone for the helicopter.
Carver Police are investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
