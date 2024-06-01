Motorcyclist injured in Carver crash

CARVER, Mass. — A motorcycle crash in Carver sent a rider to the hospital, Friday afternoon.

The crash took place on Cranberry Road, according to officials.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, according to the Carver Fire Department. As a result, officials decided to use a medical helicopter to transport the patient to a local trauma center. Officials say they used Myles Standish Drive as a landing zone for the helicopter.

Carver Police are investigating the crash.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

