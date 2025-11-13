Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast provides lifeline for premature infants during Awareness Month

DEDHAM, Mass. — November marks National Prematurity Awareness Month, a time to highlight the challenges faced by infants born too soon — and the vital support that helps them thrive.

For many mothers of premature babies, producing enough breast milk right after birth can be difficult. That’s where Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast steps in.

CEO Deb Youngblood joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 and explained that donor human milk can be a lifeline for these fragile newborns and can fill a critical gap.

Formula isn’t always an option for medically fragile infants who rely on breast milk for immunity and digestion support.

The nonprofit milk bank supplies donor milk to hospitals and individual families across the region. Families in need — or those interested in donating — can learn more or request milk through the organization’s website: milkbankne.org.

