One seriously injured in head-on crash in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Sterling on Tuesday night.

According to Sterling Fire, emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of 149 Clinton Road around 10:09 p.m.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage following a head-on collision. Multiple occupants were injured, and one of the vehicles was on fire.

One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, while another was taken to a separate hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group