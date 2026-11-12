One seriously injured in head-on crash in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. — One person was seriously injured in a head-on crash in Sterling on Tuesday night.
According to Sterling Fire, emergency crews responded to a crash in the area of 149 Clinton Road around 10:09 p.m.
First responders arrived to find two vehicles with significant damage following a head-on collision. Multiple occupants were injured, and one of the vehicles was on fire.
One person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, while another was taken to a separate hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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