‘Absolutely tragic’: Mom hiking with her kids falls to her death at Purgatory Chasm in Sutton

SUTTON, Mass. — A mother of four from Topsfield is dead after falling over 50 feet inside Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton on Wednesday, police tell Boston 25 News.

State police troopers responded to the , just after 2:00 for the reported fall and pronounced the woman dead at the scene, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

Police say the 49-year-old Topsfield woman was with three of her four children inside the state park and fell between 50 and 70 feet, Sutton police said.

Her kids then ran and alerted park rangers, Sutton police said.

“We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of the decedent,” a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said in a statement.

Troopers secured the scene, and the incident is under investigation by the State Police Detectives with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman has not been identified.

“It’s absolutely tragic,” said Alexis Claudio at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation Wednesday. “I honestly can’t even believe something like this would happen, especially so close. It’s absolutely insane.”

Makenna Mancuso told Boston 25 she’s been hiking the area since she was a child.

She added, “I know these trails, and like, to think somebody got hurt here is upsetting.”

Boston 25 crews spoke with the woman’s brother, who said he was at the reservation to retrieve her belongings just hours after she fell.

The reservation holds a .25-mile-long, 70-foot-deep chasm that splits granite bedrock.

