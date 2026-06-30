Mother to be arraigned in 1985 murder of newborn son found in Mansfield woods

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A mother was indicted Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the 1985 murder of her newborn son in Mansfield.

Dianne Curry Peck, 59, of Attleborough, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The break in this case comes more than four decades after Peck’s baby boy was found in the woods off Fruit Street in Mansfield on January 26, 1985.

A father and son who were out hunting made the gruesome discovery.

Additional information surrounding the infant’s death and what led to Peck’s indictment wasn’t immediately available.

Details on this development are expected to be disclosed in court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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