DA: Mother, baby boy identified as victims of apparent murder-suicide in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A 35-year-old mother and her 9-month-old baby boy are dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a home in North Andover on Monday, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Turnpike Street just after 5 p.m. found Jennifer T. Paez and her young son, Valentino Paez, suffering from apparent knife wounds, Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker and North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray said a joint news release.

Jennifer was pronounced dead at the home, while Valentino was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where he too was pronounced dead, according to Tucker and Gray.

Tucker and Gray said the deaths are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide. At this time, it’s believed that Jennifer stabbed her son to death before turning the knife on herself.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 North Andover deaths

“While everyone is, understandably, still struggling to comprehend what went so terribly wrong here, our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Jennifer Paez and her son, Valentino,” Tucker said in a news release.

Gray added, “I would like to recognize the hard-working officers of the North Andover Police Department that responded to this tragic incident, as well as our partners with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, Andover Police, North Andover Fire Department, the North Andover Community Support coordinator, and Lawrence General Hospital for their assistance.”

People who live and work in the area told Boston 25 they have seen police at the house in the last two weeks.

“It’s scary...It doesn’t matter where you live. Stuff like this can happen anywhere,” Katrina MacLean told Boston 25. “I guess I really can’t make sense of it.”

Neighbors also say that ambulances and police have been called to this home several times in recent years.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to Tucker’s Office are assisting North Andover police with the investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group