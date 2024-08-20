NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Two people are dead following an “isolated incident” at a North Andover home Monday, the Essex County District Attorney’s office said.

Emergency personnel responding to a home on Turnpike Street found the two victims, one who was pronounced deceased and another suffering from serious injuries, the Essex DA’s office said. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced deceased, the DA’s office updated shortly before 9:00 p.m.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said the incident is isolated to the home and there is no threat to the public.

North Andover police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

Residents were shocked by the large police presence enveloping the normally quiet area.

“It’s scary. It’s scary to Know in a town like North Andover it just goes to show you. It doesn’t matter where you live. Stuff like this can happen anywhere,” Katrina MacLean told Boston 25,

Several police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the single-story home just after 6:30 p.m. Yellow crime scene tape enveloped the home and front yard.

Residents in the area are asked to stay away from the scene while officials investigate.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office is not expected to provide any further updates until Tuesday.

Two dead following ‘isolated incident’ at North Andover home, DA says

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group