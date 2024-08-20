‘Can’t make sense of it’: Residents rattled after incident at North Andover home leaves 2 dead

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Residents of a North Andover neighborhood are waking up Tuesday with many questions after an incident at a home in North Andover on Monday left two people dead.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Turnpike Street found the two victims, one who was pronounced dead and another suffering from serious injuries, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital where they were ultimately pronounced dead as well.

DA Paul Tucker said the incident is isolated to the home and there is no threat to the public.

People who live and work in the area tell Boston 25 they have seen police at the house in the last two weeks. They say whatever happened is disturbing.

“It’s scary. It’s scary to Know in a town like North Andover it just goes to show you. It doesn’t matter where you live. Stuff like this can happen anywhere,” Katrina MacLean told Boston 25.

Residents were shocked by the large police presence in what is normally a quiet town.

“Yeah, I would say generally speaking. It’s a safe community. I’ve lived here my whole life,” MacLean added.

The two deaths left people in town shaken.

“I guess I really can’t make sense of it,” MacLean said.

Neighbors also say that ambulances and police have been called to this home several times in recent years.

Several police cruisers and emergency vehicles could be seen surrounding the single-story home just after 6:30 p.m. Yellow crime scene tape enveloped the house and front yard.

Residents in the area were asked to stay away from the scene while officials investigated.

Additional updates are expected to be released on Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

North Andover police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Essex County District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

