3 seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Three people were seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Franklin on Saturday evening.

According to Franklin police, around 6:22 pm, officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 76 Grove Street.

Upon arrival, officers found that two vehicles had crashed with serious injuries and entrapment.

Three victims were transported to area hospitals, two by ambulance and one by helicopter.

They are in serious condition, police say.

The crash is under investigation by Franklin Police with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Section and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

