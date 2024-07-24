Mosquitos in Worcester test positive for West Nile Virus, health officials say

WORCESTER, Mass. — Officials in Worcester will be spraying designated areas on Thursday after West Nile Virus was detected in mosquito samples.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says although no human cases have been detected, the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project (CMMCP) scheduled a truck-mounted pesticide application for Rural Cemetery and the surrounding vicinity after 8:30 p.m., where the mosquitos tested positive.

West Nile Virus can result in febrile illness or neurologic disease, including meningitis or encephalitis. Elderly patients and small children are more likely to be severely affected by the virus.

To avoid mosquito bites and the diseases they can transmit, residents are encouraged to practice the “5 Ds:”

DRESS in long sleeves and pants when possible. Cover up during periods of mosquito activity.

DEET is an effective insect repellent. Always follow the label instructions.

DAWN & DUSK are mosquitoes' most active periods.

DRAIN water from containers weekly. Avoid standing water, such as rain collecting in open bins, buckets, or toys.

The CMMCP are also planning to be in Worcester on on August 6, 13, 20, and 27 to respond to mosquito-related concerns.

Residents are advised to observe the following precautions if their area is being sprayed:

Close street-facing windows and turn off any “outside air” settings on air conditioners.

Keep pets inside between sunset and midnight, and do not let children play near or behind truck-mounted applicators when they are in use.

Remain inside during the application and for 15-20 minutes afterwards.

Wash off any vegetables from home gardens after spraying and before consuming them.

Residents can opt out of having their property sprayed by following the instructions at this link.

Worcester had four West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples and one human case identified in 2023.

