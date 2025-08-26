Morgan Wallen fined for violating Foxboro concert curfew

It seems like Morgan Wallen is the problem.

The country superstar performed two sold-out shows at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this past weekend as part of his “I’m the Problem tour.

Wallen is now facing a nearly $16,000 fine after playing past the town’s 11:30 curfew.

On Friday night he played he played 14 minutes over.

According to the Boston Herald, the town confirmed that he violated curfew and is being fined, and artists are charged 25 cents per fan.

Wallen is known to walk out with a celebrity, and on Friday, he walked out with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

On Saturday night, Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski walked out with Wallen.

“GRONK’S BACKKKKKKKK,” Gillette Stadium and the Patriots posted on Instagram.

Bruce Springsteen holds the record for the biggest fine in Gillette history when he played until close to midnight in 2016.

The boss got fined over $22,000.

