More weekend rain impacts businesses that rely on nice weather

Pumpkin patches, barns, a corn maze, apple and pear picking and outdoor dining, are all part of the experience at Lookout Farm in Natick. And farm manager Jay Mofeson says this holiday weekend is crucial.

“Columbus Day weekend is usually what we call the Super Bowl weekend for the apple-picking season,” said Mofenson.

And with more rain expected Saturday everything people come to experience is impacted. So, Mofenson, says they get creative.

“Plywood, we’ve put down several pieces of plywood where we need to make it more accessible.”

While that works for some, the rain keeps others away.

“Yeah, I look for indoor activities… movies, bowling, whatnot,” said Brianna Budelli from Boston.

Boston 25′s Tucker Antico says seven of the last weekends have seen rain.

And since June only four weekends have been rain-free. Businesses that rely on nice weather have taken a hit.

“Like many other businesses, we’re weather dependent. So, we do the best we can with the weather conditions,” said Mofenson.

People say their plans have constantly changed due to wet weather.

“The last several weekends soccer still happens but everything else is suffering from it,” said Stefan Bluemers of Natick.

The hope now is that the sun expected later this weekend will help dry up some of that suffering.

