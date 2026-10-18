More than 700 turn out for annual ALS & MS Walk for Living in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — More than 700 walkers and supporters came together in Chelsea for the 18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living to celebrate residents of the Leonard Florence Center for Living and raise support for people living with ALS and multiple sclerosis.

The event brought together residents, families, staff, children, and their four-legged friends to celebrate life, resilience, and community.

Among those taking part were people living with ALS and MS, including residents who use wheelchairs or ventilators.

This year’s walk honored the Hackel-Remis family, including longtime supporters of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, Michael Hackel and Danielle Remis Hackel. Michael’s father, Richard Hackel, lives at the Leonard Florence Center and has ALS.

“Richard has not allowed his diagnosis to define his life. He is always the first to sign up for activities,” Chelsea Jewish Lifecare CEO Barry Berman said.

ALS & MS Walk for Living

The Leonard Florence Center for Living, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, is an urban-model Green House skilled nursing facility that provides personalized care focused on choice, dignity and independence.

According to organizers, the center cares for more people living with ALS than any other facility in the world. In 2020, it opened the Stein Family Center for Well-Being, which organizers say is home to the country’s only Green House ventilator program.

M&T Bank served as the event’s Platinum-level sponsor. A.H.O.A., ACS Development Corporation, and Geriatric Medical were Gold-level sponsors, while Eastern Bank and Eastern Salt Company were Silver-level sponsors. Independent Newspaper Group was the media sponsor.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, contact Chelsea Jewish Lifecare at mgraham@chelseajewish.org or 617-409-8973.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group