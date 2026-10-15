More than 500 seniors enroll in MBTA’s car-free pilot program

BOSTON — More than 500 people have already enrolled in the MBTA’s Car-Free Seniors pilot program.

The program allows Massachusetts residents age 75 and older who no longer drive to ride the entire MBTA system for free.

To qualify, participants must have a state ID issued by the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The pilot is aimed at helping older residents who have given up driving continue to get around independently using public transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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