More than 2,000 parking tickets given during snowstorm in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — City officials in New Bedford issued more than 2,000 parking tickets during this weekends snow storm.

A parking ban was in effect, but many people say they had a hard time finding a legal place to park.

In a video taken by New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, neighbors, including the mayor, helped dig out a pregnant woman’s car, who is due this week

Her car was towed to a safe place without having to pay a fine.

The mayor says with more snow possible this winter, people need to prepare ahead of time.

“You can put your car in a parking garage, or you’re going to have to find some off-street lot,” the mayor said.

“There’s a long list of off-street lots that are available for parking under these circumstances on the city’s website.”

Some people say that residents should be aware of this.

“This is a normal thing, so when it happens, think you should be aware of it,” on resident says.

People who violate

