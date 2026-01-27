Local

More than 2,000 parking tickets given during snowstorm in New Bedford

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
New Bedford Snow New Bedford Snow
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — City officials in New Bedford issued more than 2,000 parking tickets during this weekends snow storm.

A parking ban was in effect, but many people say they had a hard time finding a legal place to park.

In a video taken by New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, neighbors, including the mayor, helped dig out a pregnant woman’s car, who is due this week

Her car was towed to a safe place without having to pay a fine.

The mayor says with more snow possible this winter, people need to prepare ahead of time.

“You can put your car in a parking garage, or you’re going to have to find some off-street lot,” the mayor said.

“There’s a long list of off-street lots that are available for parking under these circumstances on the city’s website.”

Some people say that residents should be aware of this.

“This is a normal thing, so when it happens, think you should be aware of it,” on resident says.

People who violate

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read