More than 115K remain without power in New Hampshire as nor’easter pulls away

CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of homes and businesses across New Hampshire remain in the dark Thursday night as a powerful nor’easter packed with snow, sleet, rain, and strong wind gusts plummeted the region.

The end is near (of the storm)

As of 11:00 p.m., more than 115,000 customers remain without power across New Hampshire as utility crews work to restore service, according to state officials.

The Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) urges residents and visitors to practice power outage safety and use caution when driving.

“If your area is still without power, make sure to check in on neighbors, especially the elderly and those who may be vulnerable,” said HSEM Director Robert Buxton. “If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 911.”

The State Emergency Operations Center will remain activated throughout the night in response to the storm, officials said.

Dozens of schools announced cancellations or delays due to the storm.

