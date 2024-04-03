Nor’easter Weather Alert

RAIN, SNOW, WIND & FLOODING CONCERNS

The storm we have been talking about for days is here. We are tracking light rain, snow and even some sleet already, this will turn heavier through the evening commute. Overnight rain will change to sleet and snow in several spots north and west of Boston.

Heavy rain, heavy snow, and strong wind will peak overnight through Thursday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect in the northern Worcester Hills, Berkshires, NH, VT and ME for heavy, wet snow and slick travel. A HIGH WIND WARNING and WIND ADVISORY have been issued for gusts 50-60 mph, strongest along the coast. That wind will drive water toward the shore, resulting in minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion. A COASTAL FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for the 4 am high tide along the south coast and 8 am high tide along the east coast of Massachusetts on Thursday.

Power outages are likely due to a combination of heavy, sticky snow, wind, and saturated soil.

Since we’ve had so much rain lately, river and creek flooding is also something we are watching. Minor flooding is expected along parts of the Charles and Taunton Rivers, they are expecting to crest Thursday into Friday as the storm is starting to wind down.

Rain and snow will turn lighter Thursday afternoon with only minor additional accumulation.

CLEARING... FINALLY!

Friday will be cloudy and generally dry. A shift in the wind thanks to nearby low pressure system will prompt some light rain or snow showers Saturday. Although Sunday looks dry, the clouds will struggle to lift.

Clear skies finally return on Monday in time of the solar eclipse. Tuesday looks nice for the Red Sox home opener. We’re favoring highs near 60 degrees both of those days!

