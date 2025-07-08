More than $100M in federal education grants withheld from Massachusetts schools

State officials said Monday that $108 million in federal education grants that were expected to arrive July 1 are now instead under review “to make sure they align with President Trump’s priorities.”

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration said local school districts were counting on the funding for summer and after-school programs, behavioral and mental health supports, bullying prevention and intervention, reducing chronic absenteeism, and buying materials and supplies for classrooms.

“Every day that goes by without this education funding hurts children, educators, communities and our economy,” Healey said in a statement. “Without this funding, districts are going to be forced to lay off staff, delay or cancel programs and services, and disrupt learning. Our schools were promised this funding, and the Trump Administration needs to deliver it.”

The U.S. Department of Education notified states on June 30 that certain programs would not be issuing grant award notifications on July 1, Healey’s office said. The administration added that the department “also communicated that they are withholding funds for the Integrated English Language and Civics Education programs, as well as the Adult Basic Education Grants to States program.”

“Congress appropriated these funds, and they need to be issued to states,” Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said. “Intentionally withholding this funding is going to have detrimental impacts on every state and all communities, especially for some of our most vulnerable students.”

ABC News on July 2 reported that the Trump administration had “paused” more than $6 billion in education funding, writing that funding decisions concerning this academic year have “not yet been made.”

In statements released by the governor’s office, House Speaker Ron Mariano called the Trump administration actions “reckless and mean-spirited” and Senate President Karen Spilka said Trump “must respect the separation of powers and Congress’s Constitutional authority to appropriate funding.”

“I urge him to release these funds immediately - and I urge Congress to stop ceding their power to this President,” Spilka said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shared an email its received from noreply@ed.gov about title programs. The email said in part that the department was reviewing funding and “decisions have not yet been made concerning submissions and awards for this upcoming academic year.”

“Accordingly, the Department will not be issuing Grant Award Notifications obligating funds for these programs on July 1 prior to completing that review. The Department remains committed to ensuring taxpayer resources are spent in accordance with the President’s priorities and the Department’s statutory responsibilities.”

