‘More than 1,000′ pills at a time: Mass. man pleads guilty to Oxycodone conspiracy

BOSTON — A Carver man has pleaded guilty to his involvement in an oxycodone conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney said.

Michael Atwood, 37, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Oct. 31 to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for March 2025. Atwood was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2023 along with five co-conspirators.

Between approximately November 2023 and June 2023, Atwood obtained oxycodone pills from co-defendant John Campbell that he redistributed to others, Levy said. The amount of oxycodone pills that the defendant obtained from Campbell “ranged from hundreds to more than a thousand at a time.”

On July 12, 2023, during a search of Atwood’s residence, investigators seized approximately $63,000 in cash.

Campbell pleaded guilty in September and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15, 2025.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone pills provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation, which “identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States,” officials said.

