More than 100 people arrested, 4 officers injured as police break up Emerson College encampment

BOSTON — More than 100 people were arrested and four officers suffered injuries after Boston police clashed with protesters and tore down an encampment protesting the war in Gaza on the campus of Emerson College, authorities said.

Students had set up the encampment in the Boylston Place alley and dozens of armed officers were seen dispersing crowds as a Boston Public Works crew cleared signs, tents, and garbage early Thursday morning.

Boston Public Works is continuing their cleanup of Boylston Place after Boston Police broke up the encampment set up there since Sunday. All structures like tents have been removed but chalk writings on the wall remains. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/JFpFFsNETZ — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 25, 2024

Boston Public Works have cleared the Boylston Place alley of the @EmersonCollege encampment. All signs, tents, trash etc. has been removed. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xiiruS7Qt8 — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 25, 2024

A Boston Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News that 108 total arrests were made. As police worked to clear the encampment, three officers suffered minor injuries, while one officer suffered serious injuries.

All of those who were arrested are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

Emerson College warned students Wednesday that they could be subject to “imminent law enforcement action” as Boston city leaders said the tents were violating city code, becoming a fire hazard with students blocking doors, hydrants, and access to buildings.

Emerson also clarified that the alley is not solely owned by the college and has a public right-of-way under the jurisdiction of the Boston Police Department.

Dramatic video shows the moments that the protesters clashed with police after lining up and locking arms in the alleyway.

NEW: @bostonpolice break up the @EmersonCollege encampment overnight. Students started this on Sunday night in the Boylston Place alley to stand in solidarity with pro-Palestinian students arrested at other universities and call for a ceasefire. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/S8TUwNXGzD — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 25, 2024

In the video, it appears some are held down on the ground and zip-tied. Another video shows officers going through and breaking apart the tents of the encampment.

The students had made it clear on Wednesday that they planned to stay until their demands were met or they were forcibly dragged out.

The encampment was to show solidarity with pro-Palestinian students arrested at other universities and they were calling for a ceasefire.

Their demands to the school also included disclosing all financial investments and connections to Israel, divesting from those entities, and dropping any academic disciplinary charges on these students.

Boston 25 has reached to Emerson and Mayor Michelle Wu’s office for comment on the arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

