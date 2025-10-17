More than 100 ‘No Kings’ protests planned across Mass. on Saturday. Here’s what to know

BOSTON — More than 100 “No Kings” protests will be happening throughout Massachusetts on Saturday, with thousands expected to descend upon the largest planned gathering at Boston Common.

According to the “No Kings” movement’s website, Saturday will mark a "peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

Hundreds of thousands are expected to rally nationwide in more than 2,000 cities and towns across all 50 states to deliver a unified message, “America has no kings,” according to event organizers.

No Kings rallies planned in Massachusetts

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu is slated to headline the rally on the Common’s Parade Grounds at Charles and Beacon streets. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. and runs through 3 p.m.

“We’re wicked pissed, but we’re wicked united. And we’re going to be wicked loud,” Boston organizers said in a news release. “This fight is bigger than partisan politics. Boston is rising up to protect democracy, freedom, and dignity.”

Dozens upon dozens of other protests are planned in the Bay State from the Berkshires to Cape Cod.

Saturday’s events will come after protests in June were planned to counter celebrations for President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

What is “No Kings”?

“No Kings” specifically targets President Trump, asking protesters to rally against abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption."

The organization’s website states, "Whether you’re outraged by attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the gutting of essential services, or the assault on free speech, this moment is for you. Whether you’ve been in the fight for years or you’re just fed up and ready to take action, this moment is for you."

The movement calls on people to "build a massive, visible, nonviolent, national rejection of this crisis."

Where in Massachusetts are protests being held?

The “No Kings” website offers an interactive map that filters scheduled events by ZIP code or address.

For more resources and information on rallies near you, including everything to know about safety at the events, click here.

