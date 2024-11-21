More than 100 Mass. communities comply with new MBTA Communities Act

Adoption of a state-imposed zoning reform in communities with or near MBTA service has crossed the century mark, according to a local housing nonprofit.

Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association on Wednesday celebrated the milestone that more than 100 cities and towns have approved local zoning changes that comply with the MBTA Communities Act.

An official at the group said the 100th community’s successful zoning vote came on Tuesday, when Millis, Kingston, Ashland, Fitchburg and Lawrence each approved plans. Bellingham followed suit on Wednesday, and CHAPA now counts 103 cities and towns with zoning plans designed to comply with the law.

The law mandates multi-family zoning by right in 177 communities with or adjacent to MBTA service. Communities that fail to comply can lose eligibility for state grant programs.

Deadlines to comply vary. Cities and towns served by the MBTA’s core rapid transit network needed to have zoning plans in place by the end of 2023, and many more with commuter rail service or adjacent to rapid transit service have until the end of December. Several more communities defined as “adjacent small towns” have through 2025 to craft their zoning changes.

“Communities across Massachusetts are overwhelmingly embracing the MBTA Communities Act. They understand that every municipality has a collective responsibility to ensure we are part of fostering a healthy and vibrant Commonwealth,” said CHAPA CEO Rachel Heller. “Massachusetts needs more homes that families, older adults, and the local workforce can afford, and these MBTA Communities are doing their part by allowing the creation of more of these types of homes.”

Cities and towns moving to comply with the law far outnumber those fighting against it, but the mandatory zoning changes designed to spur housing production have still generated significant pushback in communities that favor local control over zoning matters.

Some communities are awaiting the Supreme Judicial Court’s ruling in a lawsuit over Milton’s noncompliance and Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s authority to take additional enforcement action.





