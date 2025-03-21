More names of men accused of paying for sex at high-end brothels in Mass. being revealed

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Court hearings for the 28 “wealthy and well-connected” men accused of being customers of an interstate commercial sex ring that ran high-end brothels in two Massachusetts communities resumed Friday in a Cambridge courtroom.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled in November that the hearings would be public. The hearings are taking place in Cambridge District Court.

Six new alleged sex buyers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were named Friday before the court broke for morning recess:

Steven Riel, of Laconia, New Hampshire

Nathaniel Welch, of Concord, Massachusetts

Jeff Henry, of Exeter, New Hampshire

Fred Rosenthal, of Marblehead, Massachusetts

Timothy Ackerson, of Waltham, Massachusetts

Matthew Fulton, of Belmont, Massachusetts

While none of the men appeared in court, Cambridge District Court Clerk Sharon Casey informed their counsel that she would file charges against all of them.

Another round of names is expected to be revealed when the court returns from recess at 11:40 a.m.

At least week’s initial probable cause hearing, the names of a dozen accused sex buyers, from communities including Winchester, Lincoln, Concord, Newton, and Waltham, were made public.

The attorneys for the Boston-area “John Does” identified in the black books of the sophisticated interstate high-end brothel network have desperately tried to keep their identities private, arguing that revealing their names violates their privacy.

In 2023, then-acting Boston U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said the clientele of the brothels included politicians, big pharma executives, government contractors with security clearances, professors, lawyers, accountants, and scientists.

Probable cause hearings in the high-profile brothel case are also scheduled for March 28. No continuances will be granted, absent extraordinary circumstances.

A pair of Boston-based media outlets had filed to view criminal complaints against the alleged clients of a prostitution ring, however, the SJC also sided with the clerk’s decision to keep the complaints sealed until the first show-cause hearings are held in Cambridge District Court.

In November 2023, authorities arrested Han Lee, Junmyung Lee, and James Lee on charges of running a commercial sex network in Watertown, Cambridge, and Virginia, where buyers paid up to $600 per hour for a wide array of advertised sex acts.

Han Lee, the 42-year-old leader interstate commercial sex ring, was sentenced earlier this week to four years in prison followed by one year of supervised release.

“Han Lee didn’t just recruit women to sell their bodies for sex – she built a criminal enterprise designed to thrive in the shadows, evading law enforcement while profiting off her victims like commodities,” United States Attorney Leah B. Foley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group