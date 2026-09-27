‘More memorable than we thought’: Local couple says ' I do’ despite nor’easter

All across the state, couples with weddings planned for this weekend have been scrambling to get backup plans in place for their special day. A couple getting married in Scituate truly found a way to embrace the storm to make the most of it.

“Oh my gosh, this weather’s insane... it literally feels like we’re in the middle of a hurricane,” Mary McEnerny, a guest at the wedding, said. “We just decided we’re in New England; it’s gonna happen. We have to just barrel through.”

But if you took one look at the happy couple, you’d think there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

“Beautiful day, couldn’t ask for anything better,” Derek Adamson, the groom, said.

“I was just hoping that maybe it would push away a little bit, but once we decided on Wednesday that wasn’t happening, we just embraced it,” Christine Adamson, the bride, said.

Derek and Christine Adamson truly embraced it all.

“We did a Scituate 500 this morning to go look at the waves, so we’re also storm chasing with everyone,” Christine said.

But getting to this point took some last-minute adjustments to say the least.

“We did the seating chart four times this week… cocktail hour, tent got removed, church photos, vows were supposed to be on the beach, they weren’t,” Christine said.

“I just wanted to keep her steady and she did a great job at doing that. We kept it together and made the best of it,” Derek said.

Their guests also embraced the chaos the weather brought with it.

“Rain ain’t stopping us,” Will Smith, a relative of the couple, said.

“This isn’t too bad. I grew up here, I grew up on the water, so this is nothing. This is just another day,” Kori Garland, a friend of the bride, said.

The bride’s friends say the timing of this is a bit ironic, “She’s the luckiest person, we’ve always said it since high school she wins every raffle, wins on every lottery ticket so it’s very, very ironic that she gets a nor’easter on her wedding day,” Garland said.

But others might say luck is exactly what this is.

“I mean, they say rain is good luck on a wedding day, so fitting that we ring it with a nor’easter in September,” Connor Wironen, a wedding guest, said.

“What is it, a wet knot is harder to untie is what they say, so it’ll be the best for them,” Garland said.

The weather made for a day they all won’t soon forget.

“Just a good story,” Christine said. “Yup, more memorable than we thought,” Derek said.

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