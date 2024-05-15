More mailbox thefts in Lexington prompts warning from police

LEXINGTON, Mass. — Authorities are warning residents to check their bank statements after several USPS mailboxes were allegedly broken into early Monday morning.

According to Lexington Police, around 1:40 a.m., the mailboxes in front of the Post Office at 1661 Massachusetts Avenue were looted, along with the mailbox in the driveway at the Town Office Building.

Just last month, the same stretch of mailboxes were reportedly robbed by a suspect with a master key. It is unclear if the same suspect committed the crimes.

Police are encouraging residents to avoid using these mailboxes for the time being.

“We understand the convenience of being able to drive up and drop off your mail, however, it is in your best interest to take a few extra minutes to go into the post office and drop your mail off inside the building,” Lexington Police wrote in a social media post.

Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they sent a check in one of the affected mailboxes.

The thefts remain under investigation.

