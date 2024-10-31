NH and Mass. police investigating organized group of thieves targeting local temples

NASHUA, N.H. — At Nashua’s Hindu Temple of New Hampshire, they are observing Diwali, the Festival of Lights, commemorating the triumph of Good over Evil.

But people here are shocked that this sanctuary was violated by a group of thieves that police believe are targeting temples across the United States.

Tuesday morning, two women showed up at the temple residence asking for the Temple to open so they could pray.

Surveillance cameras capture the group’s movements.

At the same time, others walked into the residence, asking for water.

All of it, Temple authorities say, was a distraction.

After the group drove away, it was discovered that gold necklaces had been stolen from the temple residence.

“It was kind of shocking, completely shocking, and the priest was completely shattered,” said Veeramani Ranganathan the Hindu Temple of New Hampshire’s founder. “I couldn’t believe this happened during broad daylight.”

Just days earlier, on Sunday morning, the New England Buddhist Vihara & Meditation Center in Grafton Massachusetts was broken into.

Money and jewelry were stolen.

These are surveillance images of the thieves.

Police believe an organized group victimized the Buddhist Center.

In Nashua, the founder of the Hindu Center believes it is the same group that targeted his temple.

“The priest and the priest’s wife confirmed the same people, including the shoes, the red shoes. Yes, same thing. The same girls have come by,” Ranganathan said.

The Hindu Temple is known for welcoming everyone, and keeping its doors unlocked.

In light of what’s happening, that might have to change.

“We never used to ask anyone who are you. No, anybody can come, anybody can do prayers,” Ranganathan said. ”Now it’s kind of a tough scenario. How do we distinguish who is coming and who is doing such a thing?”

In Nashua, police are looking into the possibility that this group of thieves has hit even more temples in Massachusetts and temples outside New England, in states like New Jersey, Minnesota, and Georgia.

